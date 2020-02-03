Rajiv Kumar: ‘LIC IPO timing, size to be decided … will be completed over next one year’

Rajiv Kumar, Finance Secretary. Rajiv Kumar, Finance Secretary.

Stating that while the listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would be a long process involving legislative changes, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the government would be able to complete it over the next one year.

“The timing and size of issue will be decided later and to come out with its issue, changes in regulation and Act would be required and even Sebi approval will be required. We should be able to complete it over the next one year,” said Kumar. He added it won’t be part of the Finance Bill as it is not a money bill and will come later. The government will have to first amend the LIC Act of 1956 before taking the Corporation public.

The Budget has taken measures to boost liquidity in the economy and raise funding for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Kumar said. These steps including galvanising investment in the infrastructure sector, invoice financing and facility of subordinate debt for MSMEs, clear direction on selling government stake in IDBI Bank and legislation on credit default Swaps.

Justifying the government’s decision to go for an only 0.5 per cent breach in fiscal deficit in a bid to push growth, Kumar said while the Centre made available Rs 1 lakh crore through the breach in deficit, its decision to escrow Rs 22,000 crore into NIIF and IIFCL will see a significant benefit. “We can leverage it by 10 times and can raise around Rs 2 lakh crore … We are moving strategically and are are creating institutions where we are putting money upfront and others can also come in,” he said.

Kumar said if the government had breached the fiscal deficit by another 0.5 per cent, it would have got an additional Rs 1 lakh crore, but by leveraging its investment in the two institutions it will create Rs 2 lakh crore. “We are trying to make the financial system strong, opening it up, making the legislative changes and removing fears from wherever there was and linking it to performance and giving this money upfront from the fiscal deficit itself in these two institutions to leverage it,” he said.

Talking about another key reform introduced in the Budget, Kumar said the Centre has introduced a pension reform in the form of a bill for the welfare of the youth and to build a pension society. He said the idea is to ensure that even if a young employee shifts a job quickly, his account should get transferred to the new place and thus it should not be interruptible. “There are many private pension funds which are run by trusts and will be regulated by PFRDA,” he stated.

While the government proposed to increase deposit insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, Kumar said the decision was a tough one. “If you remove the current account and big corporates, then around 80-85 per cent are under Rs 5 lakh and therefore, we got this increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in one go.”

He said by doing so, it has now been assured that the systems in the financial sector are robust as far as commercial banks are concerned. After the collapse of PMC Bank, there has been a demand from several quarters that the DICGC — the RBI subsidiary that gives insurance cover to bank deposits up to Rs 1 lakh — should hike the coverage cap.

The Finance Secretary said even as it has been done for banks, now co-operatives are left and that requires little more robustness. “While they play an important role in credit outreach at lower level, … when you are doing banking and you deal with depositors’ money, then you have to follow similar rigour in terms of capital, corporate governance and other compliances as banks do. That is the amendment in the Banking Regulations Act,” he said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App