Quality of loan book to be new SBI chief Dinesh Khara’s focus

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara. (File)

State Bank of India’s (SBI) new Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, who took charge on Wednesday, said that his focus areas will be maintaining the quality of the loan book and safety of the employees and customers. SBI’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were Rs 1.29 lakh crore as of June 2020.

Khara said the loan restructuring process is manageable. “We are very closely observing the behaviour of people who are interested in restructuring. We have created a website for people who are interested. Whatever number we have seen till now, it is very much manageable,” he said in his first media interaction after taking charge.

