Q4 results: Yes Bank’s deposits decline by Rs 71,991 crore since September

Yes Bank’s deposit base has declined by Rs 71,991 crore since September 2019 till date, according to the quarterly results announced by the private sector lender on Saturday.

As of December 2019, the bank incurred a quarterly loss of Rs 18,564.25 crore and a period to date loss of Rs 19,097.78 crore.

Subsequent to this period, the lender’s deposit base has seen a further reduction to Rs 137,506 crore.

The bank on Saturday reported a huge loss of Rs 18,564 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 — as against a profit of Rs 1,000.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year — in the wake of a spurt in bad loans.

Gross non-performing assets of Yes Bank skyrocketed to Rs 40,709 crore in the December quarter from Rs 5,158 crore a year ago.

