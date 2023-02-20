PNB hikes fixed deposit rates by up to 30 bps. Check latest FD interest rates here

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on deposits of less than Rs 2 crore, the bank stated on its website.

The interest rate increase, which ranges from 5 to 30 basis points, comes into effect from today, February 20.

The state-owned bank has hiked rates on FDs maturing between 271 days and less than 1 year by 30 bps to 5.80 per cent, while for deposits maturing between one year to 665 days, the interest rate has been increased by 5 bps to 6.80 per cent. The highest rate offered to regular citizens is 7.25 per cent for deposits maturing in 666 days.

Here’s a detailed break-up of FD rates being offered by PNB after the latest revision:

7 to 14 days: 3.50 per cent

15 to 29 days: 3.50 per cent

30 to 45 days: 3.50 per cent

46 to 90 days: 4.50 per cent

91 to 179 days: 4.50 per cent

180 to 270 days: 5.50 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: 5.80 per cent

1 year: 6.80 per cent

More than 1 year to 665 days: 6.80 per cent

For FDs maturing in 666 days: 7.25 per cent

667 days to 2 years: 6.80 per cent

More than 2 year and upto 3 years: 7 per cent

More than 3 years and upto 5 years: 6.50 per cent

More than 5 years and upto 10 years: 6.50 per cent

The state-owned lender will also offer interest rates on fixed deposits for senior and super senior citizens. For senior citizens, the FD rates now range from 4 per cent to 7.75 per cent on deposits maturing in seven days to 10 years. Meanwhile, for super senior citizens, the rates range from 4.3 per cent to 8.05 per cent.

PNB’s announcement comes after private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday raised its interest rates on bulk FDs, of more than Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Since the hike in repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India to 6.25 per cent on February 8, state-owned and private lenders have started to increase their rates on fixed deposits.

Advertisement

Before PNB and HDFC Bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and Federal Bank, among others increased their FD rates.