Bank Strike tomorrow: Public sector banks to go on two-day strike on Jan 31, Feb 1

Bank Strike: The unions are demanding wage revision settlement at 20 per cent hike on payslip along with adequate loading. (Representational Image)

Bank Strike Tomorrow: Banking operations and ATM services across the country are likely to be affected as bank unions have called for a two-day nationwide strike from Friday seeking wage revision, a demand that has been pending since November 2017. The strike, which was announced on January 15, will coincide with the beginning of the Budget session of parliament and presentation of union Budget 2020-21.

The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

The call was made after a meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner remained inconclusive, PTI quoted AIBOC President Sunil Kumar as saying.

“Today’s talks with Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) failed on demand from unions, so strike call stands,” AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

The rigid approach adopted by IBA has left unions with no option but to go on strike, Vekatachalam said. “We appeal to the banking customers to bear with us for this disruption in services due to the strike but the same has been forced on us by the bank managements and IBA,” he said.

Earlier, in a circular, UFBU accused the Indian Banks’ Association of not paying heed towards the wage revision demand of the bank employees.

“In this background, the meeting of UFBU held at Mumbai on January 13 came to the unanimous and inescapable conclusion that intensified agitational actions have to be resorted to press our demands for reasonable resolution and satisfactory settlement,” it said.

The unions are demanding wage revision settlement at 20 per cent hike on payslip along with adequate loading. The last wage revision, which was for the period November 1, 2012, to October 31, 2017, the employees got a 15 per cent hike.

On January 8, a section of bank unions had gone on a day-long strike in support of a trade unions’ protest call against the government’s “anti-people” policies. The bank unions had called the strike to protest against banking reforms and mega-merger of PSU banks initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

PSU banks were amongst the most affected, with services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance impacted due to the strike. However, services at private sector banks went on as usual.

The strike was called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC).

Earlier on December 26, 2018, nine bank unions or close to 1 million employees of various banks, including private lenders, had observed a one-day strike to protest against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.

