Public sector banks deposit mobilization grows 8.8% in Dec quarter

The growth in deposit mobilization witnessed by public sector banks was better than private sector and foreign lenders in the quarter ended December 2022, the Reserve Bank data showed.

Deposit mobilization by public sector banks improved to 8.8 per cent in the quarter ended December 2022 from 6.9 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The growth in deposit mobilization by private and foreign lenders was slower during the quarter.

The private sector lenders’ growth in deposit mobilization stood at 13.2 per cent as against a 15 per cent growth in Q3 FY2022. Foreign banks also witnessed a slower growth in deposit mobilization at 8.9 per cent as against 10.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The growth in deposit mobilization by small finance banks also slowed to 35.6 per cent from 37.9 per cent.

Banks have been raising lending and deposit rates after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rates 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022. During May and December 2022, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate on fresh deposits and outstanding deposits increased by 213 bps and 75 bps respectively.

During the reporting quarter, the aggregate deposits increased by 10.3 per cent from 9.6 per cent a year ago). The growth was led by 13.2 per cent growth in term deposits; current and savings deposits recorded moderate growth of 4.6 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

Bank credit growth (y-o-y) stood at 16.8 per cent in December 2022 as compared with 17.2 per cent a quarter ago and 8.4 per cent a year ago.

Growth in credit was led by bank branches in metropolitan centres, which account for nearly 60 per cent of the total credit by all banks and recorded 17.2 per cent rise (y-o-y) in lending; urban, semi-urban and rural centres also recorded double digit credit growth.

Public sector banks increased their credit portfolio by 15.7 per cent during the calendar year 2022 compared to 4.7 per cent in the 2021); corresponding growth for private sector banks, however, remained higher at 19.1 per cent as against 13.1 per cent a year ago.