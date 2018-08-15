Promoters’ stake dilution: RBI rejects Kotak Mahindra proposal

The RBI’s contention is that preference shares do not count towards the equity share capital. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The RBI’s contention is that preference shares do not count towards the equity share capital. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the proposal of Kotak Mahindra Bank for dilution of the promoters’ stake through non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference share (PNCPS) route.

The RBI’s contention is that preference shares do not count towards the equity share capital. Many analysts had questioned the Kotak Mahindra Bank move, saying that the move is not in line with the spirit of the RBI’s guidelines on cutting promoter stake in the bank.

“The RBI has today (Tuesday) communicated to us that our PNCPS issuance does not meet their promoter holding dilution requirement. We continue to believe that we have met the requirement and will engage with the RBI in this behalf,” Kotak Mahindra said in an exchange filing.

The RBI had asked the bank to reduce promoter shareholding to below 20 per cent by December 2018 and 15 per cent by March 2020. The RBI had said promoter holding in private banks should be below 15 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had earlier informed stock exchanges that it has used the non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference share (PNCPS) route to dilute promoter shareholding. The contention of the bank is that such an instrument is treated as paid-up share capital under the Companies Act. After the issuance of PNCPS shares, the bank’s paid-up capital increased to Rs 1,453 crore from Rs 953 crore, thereby bringing down the promoter’s stake in the paid-up capital to 19.7 per cent from 30.3 per cent. However, as a percentage of post-issue equity share capital, the promoter group shareholding remained at 30.3 per cent since preference shares do not count towards the equity share capital.

According to an analyst, PNCPS shares are not considered as core equity but are calculated as part of tier-1 capital while core equity refers only to equity shares. “The RBI seems to have nipped plans of bank promoters by rejecting the Kotak proposal. Some private banks and small finance banks were toying with the idea of following a similar route to dilute the promoters stake,” he said.

Kotak sold 100 crore of PNCPS at Rs 5 per share to a bunch of domestic institutional investors and companies raising Rs 500 crore. In 2017, Uday Kotak had to sell his personal holdings twice — the last one in May 2017 — to lower holding to below 30 per cent.

