Prolonged conflict to hit energy costs, disrupt trade flows & financial markets

The index of eight core industries also declined, marking its 19-month low, driven by a decline in production of fertilisers, crude oil, coal, and electricity, the article said.

If the West Asia conflict persists and supply chains are not restored early, it may create challenges to the domestic economy in the form of higher energy costs, input cost pressures, disruption in trade flows and financial market spillovers, a Reserve Bank of India bulletin article has said.

The intensity and the duration of the conflict and the resultant damage to the energy and other infrastructure add risk to the inflation and growth outlook, the article titled ‘State of the economy’ authored by RBI researchers said.

Though inflation remains contained within the tolerance band, upside risks have increased, driven by supply-side disruptions, including weather-related uncertainties. “Possible second round effects with the supply shock transforming itself into demand shock also warrant careful and continuous assessment,” the article published in the RBI monthly bulletin said.