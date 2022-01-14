Privatisation can kicked down the road, push in health & PLI

Among the key reforms unveiled in Budget 2021-22, the privatisation of two state-owned banks and downstream oil major BPCL is now expected to stretch into next year, even as the Centre is fighting against time to bring in Life Insurance Corporation’s IPO before this quarter is over. Depending upon the size of the offering, LIC’s IPO could help the Centre partly meet its Rs 1.75-lakh-crore FY22 disinvestment target, of which only around 5.3 per cent, or Rs 9,329.90 crore, has been raised so far, as per official data.

While the enabling framework for privatisation of one of the four general insurance companies — a key Budget announcement — has been wrapped up, with amendments to the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act being cleared in the monsoon session of Parliament, the insurer targeted for the stake sale is yet to be finalised. Market participants expect the pending IDBI Bank stake sale to face delays. The progress on a set of other proposals presents a mixed bag.

Framed in the backdrop of a record contraction last year, Budget 2021-22 aimed to “support and facilitate the economy’s reset” to ensure sustainable growth. Privatisation and asset monetisation were the key components of this planned economic reset. While the government could sell Air India to Tata group and bring out a National Monetisation Pipeline, the privatisation of state-owned banks is yet to gain momentum.

The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 “regarding privatisation of two Public Sector Banks” was listed for introduction in the just concluded winter session of Parliament. But it was not taken up by the Cabinet despite a draft being ready, an official said. Bank unions’ opposition to privatisation, the Centre’s pullback on the farm laws and the upcoming Assembly elections are said to have been factors behind the delay.

Other companies in line for privatisation include: Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, Container Corporation of India and Pawan Hans. The government has received financial bids for Pawan Hans and Neelachal Ispat Nigam, and the privatisation process has moved to its concluding stage.

On the economy reset plan, fresh buoyancy is seen in direct and indirect tax collections, and higher dividends from state-owned companies as well as the Reserve Bank of India, are seen as aiding government revenues. This would help bridge the gap making the fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent possible, despite higher than anticipated expenditure on vaccine procurement, fertiliser subsidy and clearing arrears of export incentives worth Rs 56,000 crore, sources said.

As per India Ratings, the gross tax revenue collection in FY22 is estimated to be Rs 5.9 lakh crore higher than the Budgeted figure.

Substantial progress has, however, been made in other key Budget announcements on the health sector: spending for better healthcare infrastructure, production-linked incentive schemes and mega parks for investment in textile sectors. The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd have been set up.

Among other financial sector proposals, deposit insurance cover has been raised to Rs 5 lakh per account from Rs 1 lakh earlier while Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) cap has been raised to 74 per cent from 49 per cent as proposed in the Budget. A pre-pack insolvency resolution framework has also been introduced for the MSMEs.

Queries sent by The Indian Express to the Finance Ministry went unanswered.

On the taxation front, the government had proposed making some changes in the faceless assessment scheme. Over the year, it has been easing norms for taxpayers wanting a personal hearing while appealing against a tax demand. The government had also proposed setting up a National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal with complete electronic communication, which is yet to be set up. As private investment and consumption nosedived in the wake of the pandemic, government capital spending has been enhanced. But its pace has been slower than what the Budget had targeted. During April-November, the government has incurred 49.4 per cent or Rs 2.73 lakh crore of its total budget target of capex.

The Union Budget 2021-22 had provided a capital outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh crore — a jump of 34.5 per cent over 2020-21 budget estimates. The government had also made provision of over Rs 2 lakh crore for states and autonomous bodies towards their capital expenditure. Officials argued that capex spending would come close to the target due to lumpy expenditure in the last quarter.

Behind the less-than-anticipated capex is the delay in stake sales and the second and now the third Covid wave affecting project execution. Besides privatisation, asset monetisation is the other leg of the “economic reset” and the government has put out a four year National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth an estimated Rs 6 lakh crore.