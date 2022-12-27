Private banks’ market share in total credit rises to 38.4% in September

Private sector banks, led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, are eating into the market share of public sector banks in credit offtake.

Private banks continued to outpace public sector banks and have increased their share in total credit to 38.4 per cent in September 2022 from 37.5 a year ago and 29.6 per cent five years ago, according to the latest RBI data.

Bank credit growth (y-o-y) accelerated further to 18.0 per cent in September 2022 as compared with 14.0 per cent a quarter ago and 5.8 per cent a year ago, the RBI said. Personal loans recorded 21.9 per cent growth (y-o-y) in September 2022; it accounted for one third of the total incremental credit during the last one year, it said.

Credit growth momentum in the industrial sector continued for the fourth successive quarter and recorded double digit growth in September 2022.

The share of individuals in the total credit reached an all-time high of 44.4 per cent in September 2022. Female borrowers accounted for 22.6 per cent of borrowings by individuals, the RBI said.

Annual growth in working capital loans by banks, which stood in the contraction zone in March 2021, increased successively thereafter and stood at 16.5 per cent (y-o-y) in September 2022. The overall weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding credit increased by 33 basis points (bps) during the quarter ended September 2022, the RBI said.

Meanwhile, according to a Care Rating study, credit offtake remained elevated at 17.5% y-o-y, reporting robust growth for the fortnight ended December 02, 2022. The growth is driven by a low base, NBFCs, retail credit, higher working capital demand driven by inflation and improvement in capacity utilisation ratio, and rising demand for fresh capex. The benefit of a lower base is expected to ease in the next few fortnights, optically leading to lower growth rates.

With a large base, deposits saw a slower growth at 9.9% y-o-y compared to credit growth of 17.5% for the fortnight ended December 02, 2022. Deposits rates are expected to go up further due to rising policy rates driven by higher inflation, intense competition between banks for sourcing deposits to meet strong credit demand, widening credit deposit gap, and lower liquidity in the market, Care Rating said.

The short-term Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) has increased to 6.18% as of December 16, 2022, from 3.41% as of December 17, 2021, due to liquidity issues in the banking Systems, it said.

The credit offtake is anticipated to remain resilient in FY23, while the benefit of lower base will ease out in the next few fortnights, optically leading to lower growth rates. A slowdown in global growth due to elevated interest rates, interminable pandemic restrictions in China, and multiple rate hikes in India could impact credit growth.