PM Modi launches e-RUPI digital payment platform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI, an electronic voucher-based digital payment system. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It gets delivered to the mobile phones of beneficiaries through a QR code or SMS string.

The users of this new one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

The platform has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its unified payments interface (UPI) platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Health Authority.

The PMO in a recent statement said that e-RUPI can be used for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies etc.

It added that even the private sector can leverage these digital vouchers as part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programs.

Speaking at the launch of the new platform, Modi said that the e-RUPI voucher is going to play a major role in strengthening the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme by the government. He further said e-RUPI will help in assuring targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery for all.

आज देश, डिजिटल गवर्नेंस को एक नया आयाम दे रहा है। eRUPI वाउचर, देश में डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन को, DBT को और प्रभावी बनाने में बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभाने वाला है। इससे Targeted, Transparent और Leakage Free Delivery में सभी को बड़ी मदद मिलेगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 2, 2021

Modi said that e-RUPI is a person as well as a purpose-specific payment platform.

The prime minister further noted that technology is being seen as a tool to help the poor. He added that technology is bringing transparency in DBT.

He added that the government is using direct benefit transfer to provide benefits of 300 schemes ranging from LPG to ration to pension directly to beneficiaries.

