Credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses have to increase, products have to be tailored for fintech: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is determined on increasing the credit flow to businesses to meet the needs of the recovering economy and added that financial products will need to be tailor-made for fintech and startups.

Addressing a webinar on the implementation of Budget in the Financial Services sector, Modi said that as the economy grows, credit flow to new entrepreneurs and businesses has to increase and products have to be tailored for fintech and startups.

The prime minister said that although the government’s endeavour is to promote the private sector, public sector presence in banking and insurance is also required.

“As our economy is growing, and growing fast, credit flow has also become equally important. You have to see how credit reaches new sectors, new entrepreneurs. Now you will have to focus on creation of new and better financial products for Startups and Fintech,” Modi said during his address to the Department of Financial Services.

He added that “the government is taking steps to make the financial services sector vibrant, proactive and strong”.

The prime minister said that his government would stand by all business decisions taken with the right intent.

More to follow