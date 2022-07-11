Premium mobilisation: PSU general insurers lose market share in Jun quarter

With public sector insurance general companies, which once monopolised the sector, focussing more on profits, they have lost market share in gross premium underwritten to the aggressive private sector during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

While the market share of private companies rose to 51.82 per cent in June 2022 from 47.63 per cent a year ago, PSU general insurers lost the market share from 42.23 per cent to 37.85 per cent. Gross premium collection of general insurance companies showed a growth of 23 percent at Rs 54,492 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

According to the data available from the General Insurance Council, private sector companies registered higher growth of 33.8 percent at Rs 28,235 crore in premium collection for the June quarter. However, four public sector general insurers witnessed only 10.25 percent growth in premium collection to Rs 20,626 crore during the last 3 months.

Among private sector companies, ICICI Lombard General insurance retained the top position by mobilising a Rs 5,370-crore premium, a rise of 43.86 percent growth. Bajaj Allianz mobilised Rs 3,100 crore during the quarter, growth of 25.43 per cent.

The New India Assurance, India’s largest general insurer but functioning without a Chairman and MD now, reported an 8.13 per cent rise in premium collection at Rs 9,550 crore during the June quarter, according to the Council’s data. Health insurance companies mobilised Rs 5,263 crore, a growth rate of 28.63 per cent during the quarter.

According to insurance sources, the government has asked PSU general insurers to focus on profitability rather than going for a higher top line in loss-making areas.

The Finance Ministry has asked Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and government departments to relax the requirement of minimum solvency ratio of 1.5 of the liabilities as one of the eligibility criteria for the participation of public sector insurance companies in the tender process.

According to an office memorandum by the Ministry to various departments and insurance firms, the stipulation on high solvency ratio makes three of the four public sector general insurance companies — National Insurance Company Ltd (NIC), Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OIC) and United India Insurance Company Ltd (UII) — ineligible to participate in the tender process in spite of their “vast experience and risk management skills”.

The Ministry’s note follows the intense competition in the sector and the decline in the performance of three PSU insurers. Only New India Assurance Company Ltd has reported a solvency ratio of more than 1.5 among the four PSU insurers. Government departments and CPSEs, which constitute a big market for insurance companies, award insurance contracts through a tender process.

Solvency ratio — net income and depreciation divided by liabilities — is the financial capacity of an insurance company to meet its obligations. A high ratio means the company is financially sound and it has enough capital to pay all valid claims. As per the IRDAI’s mandate, the minimum solvency ratio that insurance companies must maintain is 1.5 to lower risks. In terms of solvency margin, the required value is 150 per cent.