Post RBI move, banks hike lending rates: EMIs to jump

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.9 per cent to tame inflation on Wednesday, banks have now started raising their repo-linked lending rate (RLLR).

ICICI Bank on Thursday raised its external benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 8.6 per cent, while Bank of Baroda increased its RLLR to 7.4 per cent. Punjab National Bank (PNB) raised the RLLR to 7.4 per cent with effect from June 9. HDFC has hiked the retail prime lending rate by 50 bps with effect from June 10.

Bank of India jacked up the RLLR to 7.75 per cent. RBL Bank has also raised its RLLR by 50 bps to 10 per cent, effective June 8. Federal Bank has also factored in the increase in repo rate and increased the interest rates accordingly. On May 7, HDFC Bank raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans across all tenures by 35 bps, effective from June 7. Earlier HDFC Bank had raised MCLR by 25 bps on May 7.

The rise in RLLR will lead to an increase in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home, vehicle and other personal and corporate loans. The increase in EMI along with possible subsequent rate hikes and the expected inflation (including food inflation) could visibly damage the cash flows of the borrower.

Other banks are set to increase their RLLR in the coming days. Banks are expected to jack up MCLR in the wake of the second repo rate hike in the last one-and-a-half months and the rise in cost of funds for banks.

On May 4, the RBI jacked up the repo rate by 40 bps to 4.4 per cent and the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.50 per cent, to bring down the elevated inflation and tackle the impact of geopolitical tensions. Banks had then raised RLLR by 40 bps.

Banks that are offering RLLR will have to hike the interest rates by another 50 bps. As per an October 2019 circular from the RBI, banks linked their retail loans to external benchmark lending rates (EBLR). As a result, most banks have adopted the repo as their benchmark. As banks borrow money from the RBI at the repo rate, any change in it affects the lending rate of banks.

Analysts now expect another repo rate hike in the August monetary policy review.

MCLR-linked loans had the largest share (53.1 per cent) of the loan portfolio of banks as of December 2021. The share of EBLR loans in total advances was 39.2 per cent in December 2021, according to the RBI.