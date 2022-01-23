Portal issues hit e-nomination; EPFO says amid high user visits

The mandatory process for updating nominee details for subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is facing issues with users reporting glitches in the registration process on the portal. Many have reported issues ranging from the portal showing error, inability to complete the e-sign process and server issues over the last month.

The e-nomination registration is necessary for subscribers for settlement of claims, and for dependents to claim funds of the account holder in case of the latter’s death, which gains significance as many subscribers try to settle claims amid the ongoing pandemic.

The retirement fund body had earlier set December 31 as deadline for registering for the e-nomination facility. In a tweet on December 29, it then clarified that there is no deadline. “Nomination helps nominees to access social security benefits (PF, Pension, EDLI) online. Speedy pension claim settlement for members. No deadline has been fixed for filing e-nomination as of now,” it said.

“In continuation to error messages for e-signing of e-nominations, the e-signing process is not becoming successful. The ‘Unexpected Error occurs’ message is continuing in spite of following all laid guidelines,” a user posted on Twitter. Some users also complained of being unable to access their passbook details. Officials, however, said that the passbook details are accessible for the EPF accounts seeded with Aadhaar.

When contacted by The Indian Express, EPFO officials said that the system prompts for filing e-nomination on logging in for passbook or claims and hence, many users are attempting the e-nomination process. “Recently, the EPFO has been pursuing the EPF members in a campaign mode to file e-nominations so that the family / nominee particulars are available with EPFO for hassle free final settlement of dues to family/nominee,” the EPFO said in response to queries sent via e-mail.

“When the members login for availing services like viewing e-passbook or filing claims, they are prompted to file e-nomination. As a result of the campaign, lakhs of EPF members have been visiting the Portal daily to complete e-nomination filing which at times may have increased the waiting period for users,” it said.

Since January 1, about 12 lakh e-nominations have been filed by EPF members and overall 53.56 lakh members have filed e-nominations, the EPFO said.