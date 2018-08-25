Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

PNB gets top rank in digital transaction as per Finmin report

"Based on the recent findings of DFS, PNB is ranked number one PSU bank in digital transactions in India. The bank is fully committed to Digital India initiative," PNB said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 7:40:14 pm
SC dismisses PIL seeking SIT probe in PNB fraud, says 'unwarranted assertions' made against PM PNB’s average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of total transactions which is an achievement in itself, it said.
Top News

Punjab National Bank (PNB) today said a Department of Financial Services report has rated it as number one state-owned bank in terms of digital transactions. The Nirav Modi scam-hit bank is also rated as the sixth overall amongst all banks in India for digital performance, PNB said in a statement.

“Based on the recent findings of DFS, PNB is ranked number one PSU bank in digital transactions in India. The bank is fully committed to Digital India initiative,” it said.

The bank is rated as ‘Good’ by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance, it said. PNB’s average percentage of technical declines is only 0.83 per cent of total transactions which is an achievement in itself, it said.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement