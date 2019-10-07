PMC bank fraud: ‘Waryam Singh acted as bridge between bank officials and HDIL’

WARYAM SINGH, the former chairman of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank “was a bridge between the bank officials and business tycoons” who carried out the scam, the Mumbai Police told the court while seeking custody of Singh.

Singh, the fourth person to be arrested from Mahim on Saturday evening in the Rs 4,355-crore scam at the bank, was remanded in police custody till October 9. While the police claimed he was the link between the accused, his lawyers argued that he was not aware about the day to day activities at the bank.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, which is investigating the case, mentioned in its remand that Singh was also on the Board of Directors of HDIL in the past.

“Hence, he is the connecting link who brought together the other HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan and former PMC bank MD Joy Thomas. He was known to be close to the Wadhawans,” an official said.

Cops said they wanted to corroborate some of the things they have found during the interrogation of the other three accused.

Advocate Vibhav Krishna, representing Singh, said, “I argued before the court that Singh was not part of the executive functioning at the PMC Bank and was only on the Board of Directors that has a supervisory role and hence he was not aware about what was happening at the bank.”

“ The investigating agency already has several documents that they need about the meetings and hence Singh’s custodial interrogation was not required,” he added. After hearing the arguments, the holiday court Magistrate remanded Singh to police custody till October 9.

Earlier, the police had carried out searches at the residence of Singh and identified demat accounts to the notional amount of Rs 100 crore. The demat account had been frozen. The EOW eventually arrested Singh Saturday evening from Mahim. Prior to this, the police had arrested the Wadhawans and Thomas.

A police official said that during the course of their interrogation, if some new names crop up, they may be arrested in the case as well.