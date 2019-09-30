PMC bank fraud: Mumbai police files FIR, pegs losses at Rs 4,355 crore

The Mumbai Police on Monday booked Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) officials after the bank allegedly violated RBI norms by extending loans to the latter beyond permissible limits. A SIT has been constituted to probe the matter and the losses have been pegged at Rs 4,355 crore, news agency PTI reported.

On Friday, the bank’s suspended managing director Joy Thomas admitted they had extended Rs 2,500 crore loans — almost 30 per cent of its total loan portfolio of Rs 8,383 crore — to Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) over several years.

Though these loans turned non-performing assets, or bad loans, the bank purposely did not disclose the exposure to the RBI for the last seven years fearing it “will affect the bank’s growth”.

Last week, the RBI barred Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank from routine banking activities and placed restrictions on individual account withdrawals.

On Thursday, RBI extended relaxations to PMC account holders to withdraw Rs 10,000. The bank, spread over five states, has 137 branches.

With the current restrictions, several account holders, specially those regularly depositing in the bank, have faced issues.