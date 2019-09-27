PMC Bank customers can now withdraw up to Rs 10,000

Providing relief to worried customers of crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, the Reserve Bank on Thursday increased the cash withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per account.

While slapping restrictions on the bank for six months, the RBI had on Tuesday allowed withdrawal of only Rs 1,000, creating panic among the depositors. “It has been decided to allow depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000 (including the Rs 1,000 already withdrawn) of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account,” the RBI said in a statement.

According to the central bank, the higher limit is subject to fact the customer does not have any liability with the bank by way of loans of surety for a third-party loan. With the above relaxation, more than 60 per cent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance. Meanwhile, the bank said the 36th annual general meeting of the bank, scheduled to be held on September 28, has been called off as the board of the bank has been superseded.