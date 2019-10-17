PMC Bank case: Wadhawans request probe agencies to sell attached assets to repay bank

HDIL directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, through a letter dated October 16, 2019, have requested the ED, EOW, Finance Ministry, RBI Governor and Deputy Governor to sell off their attached assets at fair market value, monetise them and start the process of repaying loans to PMC Bank, sources said.

In their letter to the agencies, the promoters said, “… we request you to immediately take steps to sell the assets mentioned below at fair market value and adjust it towards the Principal of the loans taken by the Respective Companies which owns the respective assets … Such action for monetization of these depreciable assets is required to protect the value of the assets to fetch a fair market value for the assets and to make available immediate liquidity to start the process of repaying loans to PMC Bank.”