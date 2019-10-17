Toggle Menu
PMC Bank case: Wadhawans request probe agencies to sell attached assets to repay bankhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/banking-and-finance/pmc-bank-case-wadhawans-request-probe-agencies-to-sell-attached-assets-to-repay-bank-6072688/

PMC Bank case: Wadhawans request probe agencies to sell attached assets to repay bank

HDIL directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan requested the ED, EOW, Finance Ministry, RBI Governor and Deputy Governor to sell off their attached assets at fair market value.

Depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank display placards during a protest over the bank’s crisis, outside the Reserve Bank of India building, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

HDIL directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, through a letter dated October 16, 2019, have requested the ED, EOW, Finance Ministry, RBI Governor and Deputy Governor to sell off their attached assets at fair market value, monetise them and start the process of repaying loans to PMC Bank, sources said.

In their letter to the agencies, the promoters said, “… we request you to immediately take steps to sell the assets mentioned below at fair market value and adjust it towards the Principal of the loans taken by the Respective Companies which owns the respective assets … Such action for monetization of these depreciable assets is required to protect the value of the assets to fetch a fair market value for the assets and to make available immediate liquidity to start the process of repaying loans to PMC Bank.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android