Performance of PSBs needs to improve, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Even as the banking system has shown signs of stabilisation, state-owned banks need to improve their operating performance while private lenders require greater focus on corporate governance, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“Continuing the trend witnessed in the previous half year, the banking sector has shown signs of stabilisation. That said, the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) needs to improve and they need efforts to build buffers against disproportionate operational risk losses. Private sector banking space also needs to focus on aspects of corporate governance,” Das said in his forward to the 20th issue of the Financial Stability Report released on Friday.

Financial sector regulators are striving to buttress the trust in the financial system. “Having said that, let me reemphasise the importance of good corporate governance across the board, which to my mind is the most significant factor that can lift the efficiency of our economy to its full potential,” he said. The RBI report noted that reviving the twin engines of consumption and investment, while being vigilant about spillovers from global financial markets, would remain a critical challenge going forward. It said that spillovers can be seen through various dimensions — central bank’s action and stakeholders’ behaviour, global uncertainties and related spillovers, commodity market behaviour and capital flows.

Das cautioned that emerging markets need to be mindful of the effects of ultra low interest rates around the world, which has driven asset prices higher. “Extraordinary monetary policy stimulus has driven down global interest rates lower to never-seen-before levels in some advanced economies and a significant pool of these resources is also chasing emerging market assets with consequent impacts on the asset prices and corporate leverage, even as emerging market growth and corporate earnings outlook remains weak.”

This makes monetary policy transmission challenging. “The challenge is to ensure transmission of monetary policy to the advantage of real economies and not to aid a build-up of froth in financial markets. And we need to be mindful of the cobra effect,” Das warns.

The report said the Indian financial system is stable even though growth has been falling. All major risk groups such as “global risks, risk perceptions on macroeconomic conditions, financial market risks and institutional positions” were perceived as medium risks affecting the financial system. However, the perception of risks on various fronts like domestic growth, fiscal, corporate sector and banks’ asset quality increased between April and October 2019, it said. While credit markets are becoming more competitive following recapitalisation of state-run banks, it admits that market funding for NBFCs is getting more discerning based on prudential concerns.

