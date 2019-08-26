Part of Rs 70,000 crore to give weak PSBs shot in the arm

Close to 30 per cent of Rs 70,000 crore that the government has announced for recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs) is likely to be used to shore up the weak banks while the balance will be growth capital of banks which are still struggling with bad loans, losses and provisions.

While the amount of Rs 70,000 crore has already been budgeted, the difference is that it will be in one shot and not in phases, bankers and rating agencies said. Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said this will enable Rs 500,000 crore of additional lending. “With capital adequacy ratio of say 10 per cent, this should have been Rs 700,000 crore. Hence, part of this Rs 70,000 crore will go to shore up weak banks and balance will be growth capital. Broadly, one can say Rs 20,000 crore will go to weak banks,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said the slew of announcements made by the Finance Minister will act as major enablers for continuing to support growth. However, there’s a perception in the corporate sector that banks are averse to taking risk and hesitant to sanction loans to projects in the wake of the huge pile-up of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the system.

“Bank recapitalisation at one go will provide a big impetus to credit growth,” Kumar said. Bankers are hopeful that recapitalisation, reduction in repo rate and linking of interest rates to repo rate will boost credit offtake and growth. “SBI has already started benchmarking its loans to repo and now other banks are likely to follow suit. This augurs well for domestic demand,” SBI said.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, at the disaggregated level, six banks accounting for about 11.1 per cent of the total assets were impacted adversely and their CRAR (capital to risk weighted asset ratio) fell below 9 per cent as of March 2019. The total loss of capital at the system level is estimated to be about 6.7 per cent. “It remains to be seen how the government will distribute the promised capital,” said an official of a nationalised bank.

CRAR is the capital needed for a bank measured in terms of the assets (loans) disbursed by the banks. This means if assets are higher, the capital should also be increased. If a bank gives Rs 100 loan, it should keep Rs 9 as CRAR.

The situation could remain weak if recapitalisation is not done this year. “As many as five banks may have CRAR below the minimum regulatory level of 9 per cent by March 2020, without taking into account any further planned recapitalisation by the government,” the RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in June said. However, if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, nine banks may record CRAR below 9 per cent under a severe macro-stress scenario, it added.

The RBI says five banks may have a common equity CET 1 capital ratio (core capital) below the minimum regulatory required level of 5.5 per cent by March 2020. Under a severe stress scenario, the system level CET 1 capital ratio may fall to 9.1 per cent by March 2020, highlighting the need for timely infusion of equity capital into these banks. The FSR said that as many as eight banks will be unable to maintain their CRAR level at 9 per cent if the top three group borrowers default.

The Rs 70,000-crore recapitalisation for PSBs is higher than earlier expectations, analysts say. In the past two years, the Centre infused Rs 160,000 crore to PSU banks when balance sheets were being cleaned with stress recognition and provisioning. Now, the government providing more money for one more year will further strengthen balance sheets.

Another factor that the bankers are taking into account is the government’s promise not to question honest decisions of bankers while extending credit. Bankers had faced a flurry of probes by investigation agencies for loans extended during the 2005-2012 period.

Many of these loans have turned into NPAs which have now crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark. “Honest decision-making will not be questioned, a major mojo for a cleaner and better economy,” Kumar said on the Finance Minister’s announcement.

According to RBI data, overall non-food credit offtake declined 1.8 per cent during the April-June 2019 period – normally a slack season for the banking sector – while it increased by 11.1 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. Personal loans outstanding growth was only 1.5 per cent in April-June period but increased by 16.6 per cent on a y-o-y basis.