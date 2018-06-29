Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Panel to weigh ARC has completed 99 per cent of work: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Speaking on the sidelines of the bank’s 63rd annual general meeting (AGM), Kumar said, “Ninety nine per cent of the work is over; some finishing touches and then it will be presented to the finance ministry."

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published: June 29, 2018 1:05:38 am
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran/File)

The Sunil Mehta committee, tasked with finding the feasibility and contours of setting up an asset reconstruction company (ARC), has completed 99 per cent of the work, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the bank’s 63rd annual general meeting (AGM), Kumar said, “Ninety nine per cent of the work is over; some finishing touches and then it will be presented to the finance ministry. So, we will just advise you once the timings are confirmed, when is the finance minister available and it can be presented.”

The government is considering setting up an ARC for resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had recently said.— FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement