October: Enrolment to ESIC scheme at 12.19 lakh

New enrolment under the social security scheme run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) fell to a four-month low in October.

As per latest official data released Friday, the number of ‘newly registered employees’ under ESIC in October fell to 12,19,525 from 13,57,348 in September. It was 13,47,727 in August and 13,40,944 in July.

However, the October number is still higher than the number of new members joined with the scheme in April and May, when the second wave of the pandemic was wreaking havoc on the country. In April, 10.78 lakh employees registered newly with the ESIC. The number fell to 8.9 lakh in May.

ESIC is tasked with giving insurance cover and free medical care to those earning monthly wages of up to Rs 21,000. FE