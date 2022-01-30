NTPC Q3 net up 25% at rs 4,132 crore

State-owned NTPC Ltd posted a 24.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 4,131.9 crore in the three months ended December mainly on higher power sales.

The company’s revenue rose 18.1 per cent to Rs 29,837.1 crore in Q3 as the power company sold 67.6 billion units of electricity in the period, 11.4 per cent higher than the year-ago period. Its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY22.

Expenses, mostly comprising fuel cost, grew 12.5 per cent to Rs 24,428.1 crore. Overall coal consumption in the quarter increased by 16.4 per centy-o-y to 53.3 million tonne (MT), and the company’s coal imports doubled to 0.5 MT in the same period.

Coal output from its newly-commissioned captive mines increased 55.6 per cent to 4 MT. NTPC coal-based power stations achieved utilisation levels (PLF) of 68.9 per cent in the first nine months of the fiscal, against the national average PLF of 57 per cent. The company sold power at an average tariff of Rs 3.91 per unit in the same period. The average plant availability factor (PAF) – which determines the fixed cost recovery levels – of NTPC coal stations fell 361 basis points y-o-y to 85.5 per cent in the quarter. FE