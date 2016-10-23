NPCI says nothing to panic on debit card fraud

The finance ministry had asked the Reserve Bank of India and banks to submit a report on the nature of the security breach and details on the preparedness of the banks to deal with cyber crimes. The finance ministry had asked the Reserve Bank of India and banks to submit a report on the nature of the security breach and details on the preparedness of the banks to deal with cyber crimes.

With the security breach involving 32 lakh debit cards unnerving bank customers across the country, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Saturday assured customers that there “is no need to panic as the problem has been identified and actions are already taken”.

“NPCI would like to reiterate that only 641 bank customers have complained about fraudulent activity to banks. The figure of 32 lakh cards is a proactively identified base of customers who have transacted in the set of suspected ATMs in the recent past,” NPCI said in a statement.

However, this does not mean that all these cards have been used for any fraudulent activity, it said. The banks have proactively intimated the 32 lakh cardholders as a matter of precaution to either change the pin or replace the cards so that they are not misused in the future, NPCI said.

While many banks have issued advisories to their customers not to use other banks’ ATMs until the security breach issue is completely sorted out, NPCI MD and CEO AP Hota had said the payment systems in India are robust and there’s no need for such restrictions.

“If a customer has not received any communication from his/her bank, he/she can be sure that the debit card is not at risk. NPCI would like to state that there is no need to panic as the problem has been identified and actions are already taken,” NPCI said.

The finance ministry had asked the Reserve Bank of India and banks to submit a report on the nature of the security breach and details on the preparedness of the banks to deal with cyber crimes. The RBI is yet to react to the latest development involving the security breach.

Shrikant Shitole, managing director, India, Symantec, said, “given the state of adversary, it is important for customers be vigilant. They should be cautious of the links/ information shared with them, unless shared by trusted source. They should also consider changing their PIN and password; and this should not be restricted to only those impacted or contacted by banks as potentially impacted.”

“Additionally, it is important to protect personal information and online transactions with a security software that includes antivirus, firewalls, browser protection and proven protection from online threats,” he said. Shitole said RBI’s cyber security guidelines issued in June are great enablers to help banks as well as their customers to be more secure and safe from such targeted attacks.

