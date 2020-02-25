NPA overhang weighing on credit growth: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday said the overhang of non-performing assets (NPAs) “remains relatively high which is weighing on credit growth”, adding that “Timely mitigation measures like faster resolution, better recovery etc. need to be continued to bring down the gross GNPA ratios of all scheduled commercial banks.”

However, he said, in terms of recent progress, the Indian banking sector is slowly turning around on the back of improvements in asset quality with enhanced resolutions through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Despite the recent decline in impaired assets and a significant improvement in provisioning, profitability of the banking sector remains fragile, Das said. “Also, in view of subdued profitability and deleveraging by certain corporates, risk-averse banks have shifted their focus away from large infrastructure and industrial loans towards retail loans,” he said at the Mint’s Banking Conclave.

“This diversification strategy, while helpful as a risk mitigation tool, has its own limitations. Further, sector specific pockets of stress need policy attention. At the same time, proper due diligence and risk pricing in lending is of prime importance so that the health of the banking sector is not compromised while ensuring adequate flow of credit to productive sectors of economy,” he said.

According to the RBI data, non-food credit growth of scheduled commercial banks moderated to 7.1 per cent in 2019-20 (up to January 17, 2020) from 14.6 per cent last year. However, non-food credit has increased by Rs 2.77 lakh crore since mid-September 2019, in contrast to a contraction of Rs 0.83 lakh crore between end-March and mid-September. The total flow of credit from both banks and non-banks (domestic and foreign) to the commercial sector increased from Rs 3.11 lakh crore during the period from end-March to mid-September 2019 to Rs 8.43 lakh crore in 2019-20 so far (up to January 17, 2020), though they have been lower as compared with the increase of Rs 15.79 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The RBI Governor said capital position of banks has, however, improved on account of recapitalisation of public sector banks by the government and capital raising efforts by private sector banks.

“Nevertheless, the sector continues to encounter challenges from events like those around the telecom sector,” he said.

Das said distinct segments of banking institutions may emerge in the coming years. “The first segment may consist of large Indian banks with domestic and international presence. This process will be augmented by the merger of public sector banks (PSBs). The second segment is likely to comprise several mid-sized banking institutions, including niche banks with economy-wide presence. The third segment may encompass smaller private sector banks, small finance banks, regional rural banks and co-operative banks, which may specifically cater to the credit requirements of small borrowers in the unorganised sector in rural/local areas. The fourth segment may consist of digital players who may act as service providers directly to customers or through banks by acting as their agents or associates,” he observed.

The reoriented banking system will of course be characterised by a continuum of banks, he said. “The banking space would also include both traditional players with strong customer base and new technology led players.”

“In the context of the emerging scenario, a properly worked out consolidation of PSBs can generate synergies in allocation of workforce and branches as well as streamlining of operations to meet the future challenges. Focus has to be on ushering in significant improvements in efficiency and rationalisation of scarce capital to meet the capital adequacy requirements,” Das stated.f

