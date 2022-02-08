‘Normalisation’ may kick off: RBI likely to hike reverse repo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to start the process of normalisation of the accommodative monetary policy by increasing the reverse repo rate — the rate at which the RBI borrows money from banks — in the forthcoming review on February 10.

With the Covid pandemic impacting the recovery, there could be a slight downward revision in the GDP growth rate for FY22, analysts said. “Will there be a change in stance? Probably not this time thought the hike in reverse repo rate will send signal of future direction of rates,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. Sabnavis expects the RBI to start the process of normalisation by increasing the reverse repo rate by 25 bps. “There will be no change in the repo rate this time even though we expect 50 bps hike next year,” he said.

“The time is now appropriate to go for a 20 bps hike on reverse repo rate, but outside the MPC meeting as enshrined in the RBI Act that clearly lays down that reverse repo is more of a liquidity management. A hike in reverse repo is also required as a larger corridor has resulted in rate volatility,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI.

With oil prices above $90 per barrel and threatening to go higher, they should also mention that the MPC would now incrementally prioritise inflation and that the RBI should worry about financial stability over growth revival, said Arvind Chari, CIO, Quantum Advisors. “Given that the VRRR auctions are happening at 3.99 per cent, close to the Repo rate of 4 per cent, it is time to increase the reverse repo rate to 3.75 per cent and narrow the LAF corridor to 25 bps. This will reduce the overnight and money market rate volatility,” Chari said.