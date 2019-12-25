NPAs in Gujarat rise by 10.2% to Rs 43,290 crore

The NPAs of banks in Gujarat stood at Rs 39,289 crore during September last year. The NPAs of banks in Gujarat stood at Rs 39,289 crore during September last year.

With rising Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) among Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and in the agriculture sector, the quantum of bad loans in Gujarat rose by over 10.2 per cent to Rs 43,290 crore at the end of September, 2019, as per a State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) report released here on Tuesday. Bankers said stress in the dairy sector has led to the spike in NPAs in the agricultural sector.

“The Gross Advances of the banks in the state of Gujarat is Rs 6,09,847 crore and the Gross NPA is Rs 43,290 crore, i.e 7.10 per cent as of September, 2019,” stated the quarterly report released after the SLBC meeting on Tuesday. The NPAs of banks in Gujarat stood at Rs 39,289 crore during September last year. The report also showed that out of the 50 odd banks in Gujarat, the percentage of gross NPAs of at least 15 of them were in double digits.

There has been a 70 per cent jump in the number of loan accounts that were declared as NPAs at the end of September, 2019. Compared to a total of 5,00,444 accounts that had turned into NPAs in September, 2018, the numbers rose to 8,49,502 accounts. While the percentage of gross NPAs off all the nationalised banks was 15.28 per cent, the highest NPAs among individual banks in the state were clocked by Lakshmi Vilas Bank (48.2%), Karnataka Bank (34.91%) and UCO Bank (31.46%).

Agriculture Term Loans and MSMEs that fall under the priority sector lending, witnessed huge spikes in NPAs at the end of September, 2019. The percentage of NPAs of Agriculture Term Loans given to farmers to buy cattle and agricultural equipment grew to 12.79 per cent of the total outstanding. This figure was only 9.24 per cent at end of September, 2018. Similarly, the percentage of NPAs among MSMEs grew to 8 per cent from 7.4 per cent a year ago.

“There is nothing to panic (over) as far as agricultural loans are concerned. There has been some stress in the accounts of farmers in the dairy sector. These are basically milk producers who have not been able to repay their loans,” Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda told The Indian Express. “The NPAs in Agriculture term loans keeps fluctuating and we usually do not see it in isolation,” added the official who chaired the meeting on Tuesday.

When contacted, RS Sodhi, the Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), agreed that the milk producers in Gujarat were under stress due to stagnant milk prices and the rising cost of cattle feed. “Due to the increase in the cattle feed price in the last two years, the viability of the milk producers was under question. The milk prices were stagnant during this period. However, now the milk prices have improved and things should turn better,” said Sodhi who heads the cooperative body which markets milk and milk products under the brand Amul.

The SLBC report for Gujarat further showed that the percentage of NPAs among loans given for housing and education rose to 1.17 per cent and three per cent respectively.

