New pension scheme with assured returns by May-June

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority will roll out the world’s first minimum assured return scheme (MARS) by May-June next year under the National Pension System (NPS), guaranteeing 4-5 pper cent annual returns on the pension corpus for ten years, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said.

The minimum annual contribution for MARS would be Rs 5,000 per annum and the upper age for subscribers would be below 50 years, keeping in mind the retirement age of 60, he said.

Currently, the schemes under NPS do not guarantee any kind of returns or benefits as they are market-determined. Of course, the government-backed Atal Pension Yojana guarantees a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 to the subscribers based on their contributions. The guaranteed returns from MARS would be nearly half of the actual returns under the market-linked NPS schemes and it would also come with a higher fund management fee. FE