NBFCs’ NPA ratio in 2018-19 jumps to 6.1% from 5.3% on default crisis

Despite liquidity stress faced by the sector, there was expansion in asset size of IFCs. Balance-sheets of NBFCs-MFI also expanded on the back of strong growth in their loans and advances, especially to the agriculture sector. Despite liquidity stress faced by the sector, there was expansion in asset size of IFCs. Balance-sheets of NBFCs-MFI also expanded on the back of strong growth in their loans and advances, especially to the agriculture sector.

Gross non-performing assets ratio of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector jumped to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19 from 5.3 per cent in 2017-18, reflecting the default crisis triggered by IL&FS, data in the Reserve bank of India’s (RBI’s) report on ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India’ showed. On a net basis, the NPA ratio rose to 3.4 per cent in 2018-19 from 3.3 per cent in FY18.

Sector-wise data for the retail loans in the NBFC sector showed a sharp contraction in the credit deployment to the consumer durables sector, which declined by 40.9 per cent to Rs 5,094 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 8,626 crore in 2017-18, and stood at Rs 4,917 crore in the first six months of this fiscal.

Credit deployment to micro and small, medium industrial sectors also recorded a decline, with credit extended to medium industries falling by 18.8 per cent to Rs 22,979 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 28,311 crore in 2017-18. During April-September, credit to medium industries stood at Rs 19,981 crore, the data showed. Micro and small industries also witnessed a contraction in credit deployment from the NBFCs, falling 15.3 per cent to Rs 54,597 crore from Rs 64,455 crore. However, the pace of credit extension to micro and small industries has picked up pace in April-September, the first half of this financial year, rising to Rs 59,713 crore, the report showed.

Among retail loans, vehicle/auto loans credit grew 21.6 per cent to Rs 1.99 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1.64 lakh crore in previous fiscal, and it has continued to rise in April-September to Rs 2.08 lakh crore. Education loans also witnessed a growth in credit deployment, with credit to the sector rising 21.9 per cent to Rs 8,777 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 7,202 crore in 2017-18. During April-September 2019, credit extended for education loans has further increased to Rs 10,032 crore, the report showed.

On a net basis, the NPA ratio saw a marginal uptick at 3.4 per cent in the fiscal ended March 2019 compared with 3.3 per cent in FY18.

However, the report did not disclose of the September NPA ratio. In 2018-19, GNPA ratio of non-deposit NBFCs deteriorated to 6.1 per cent from 5.3 per cent in FY18, the report said.

The net NPA ratio for NBFCs-ND-SI edged up marginally, reflecting the maintenance of adequate buffers, especially by microfinance institutions (MFIs) and Infrastructure Finance Companies (IFC). NBFCs-MFI, however, reported a significant improvement in the GNPA ratio at 4.3 per cent in FY19 compared to 7.5 per cent.

“The improvement in the GNPA ratio of the NBFCs-MFI may be attributed to write offs of aging loans,” the report said. In the case of deposit taking NBFCs, gross NPAs declined to 5.3 per cent in FY19 to 6.1 per cent in FY18.

The report said although the NBFC sector grew in size to Rs 30.9 lakh crore in FY19 from Rs 26.2 lakh crore in FY18, the pace of expansion was lower than in FY18, mainly due to rating downgrades and liquidity stress in a few large NBFCs in the aftermath of the IL&FS event.

Despite liquidity stress faced by the sector, there was expansion in asset size of IFCs. Balance-sheets of NBFCs-MFI also expanded on the back of strong growth in their loans and advances, especially to the agriculture sector.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App