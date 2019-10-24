‘NBFC crisis could lead to $50 billion capital shortfall for banks’

Fitch Ratings has said Indian banks would face a capital shortfall of about $50 billion in the event of a systemic crisis in the non-banking finance company (NBFC) sector.

According to a stress test conducted by rating agency, the credit profiles of state-run banks would come under significant pressure, and the weakest would face heightened solvency risks without capital injections from the government.

“We also assume 30 per cent of banks’ property exposure becomes non-performing, due to tight liquidity and weak sales. The property development sector is particularly reliant on NBFC financing,” Fitch said. These defaults would reverse recent progress that banks have made in reducing their NPL ratios, it said.

Fitch said the banking system’s gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio would rise to 11.6 per cent by FY21 from 9.3 per cent in FY19, compared with its baseline expectation of a decline to 8.2 per cent. “Increased credit costs and a weaker economic environment would result in significant losses over the next two years,” it added.

The agency further said losses would add to existing capitalisation pressures, particularly at the state-run banks.

“The sector is already $7 billion short of the capital required to meet a 10 per cent weighted-average common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio — the level that we believe would give them an adequate buffer above regulatory minimums,” the agency said.

“The gap would rise to about $50 billion by FY21 under the stress scenario. Banks would also be $10 billion short of the capital required to meet the regulatory minimum of 8 per cent that is set to apply from end-March 2020,” Fitch said.

“The shortfall at state banks would be larger, as we expect private banks to remain generally above the minimum.

“Aside from the weaker state-owned banks facing heightened solvency risks in the absence of additional fresh equity, those in the ‘bb’ category could breach the minimum regulatory additional Tier 1 (AT1) threshold of 5.5 per cent CET1, triggering compulsory AT1 write-downs,” it said.