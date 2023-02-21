PM Narendra Modi: UPI linkage to Singapore’s PayNow a new chapter of cross-border connectivity

India’s real-time retail payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was linked to its equivalent network in Singapore on Tuesday to enable faster remittances. The linkage was launched by Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Shaktikanta Das and the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Managing Director Ravi Menon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

Modi and Lee witnessed the launch of cross-border connectivity between the UPI and PayNow via video conferencing.

After the launch of the linkage of India and Singapore’s digital payments systems, UPI-PayNow, PM Narendra Modi said it is a new milestone in relations between the countries.

He said while congratulating the people of India and Singapore, “The linkage of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow is a new milestone in India-Singapore relations and its launch is a gift to the citizens of the two countries.”

“In today’s era, technology connects us in several ways. Fintech is a sector that connects people to each other. Normally, it is confined within the boundaries of one country. But today’s launch has started a new chapter of cross-border Fintech connectivity,” the Indian PM said. He added, “This will especially benefit our diaspora, professionals, students, and their families.”

“UPI is the most preferred payment mechanism in India,” he said, adding, “Many experts are estimating that digital wallet transactions are going to soon overtake cash transactions.”

PM Modi said about 74 billion transactions amounting to more than Rs 126 trillion, which is approximately 2 trillion Singapore dollar, was done through UPI in 2022.

While UPI facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA), PayNow enables peer-to-peer funds transfer service through participating banks and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NFIs) in Singapore.

The plan to link UPI with Singapore’s PayNow was launched in September 2021, to make retail payments between India and Singapore more transparent and less expensive than domestic transactions.

The UPI-PayNow linkage, which comes in the backdrop of India’s G20 presidency this year, would enable residents of both countries in faster and cost-efficient transfer of cross-border remittances. It will also help the Indian diaspora in Singapore, especially migrant workers and students, through instantaneous and low-cost transfer of money from Singapore to India and vice-versa.