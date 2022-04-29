To plug support package loopholes, Nabard plans farmer distress index

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is planning to formulate a farmer distress index (FDI) to track, identify and support “needy and distressed farmers.”

Depending on the level of distress, the government and the financial institutions can decide on an appropriate package of support instead of the current practice of doling out distress package to all the farmers across the board. “We are thinking of such an index. It will help really needy and distressed farmers. It has not yet been worked out,” Nabard Chairman

G R Chintala said. This index won’t be uniform across the country as it changes from place to pace depending on the stress levels. It will also help the entire financial sector, government departments and insurance companies. While the distress of a farmer is usually measured by the extent of his crop damage, this leaves way too many distressed farmers in other areas out of the beneficiary ambit.

According to a study jointly conducted by Nabard and Bharat Krishak Samaj, a farmer producers’ organisation in Punjab, more than 60 per cent of the ‘very high’ and ‘high’ distress small and marginal farmers (SMFs) did not receive farm loan waiver (FLW) benefits. The exclusion rate was also 60 per cent for the medium distress category SMFs. In Maharashtra, SMFs that were better off as they were categorised as ‘low’ distress received the maximum FLW benefits. Close to 42 per cent of the SMF whose distress category was ‘very high’ did not receive FLW benefits. In UP, 47 per cent of the ‘very high distress’ category, and 45 per cent of the ‘high distress’ category SMF did not receive FLW benefits. In the three states together, more than 40 per cent of the ‘very high distress’ farmers did not receive any FLW benefits.

Explained Data integration The index can integrate the available high-frequency data on key agricultural variables like deviation of monsoon rains, excessive rainfall, drought and dry spells, variations in temperature and soil moisture, and yield of major crops in the district, among others.

In Maharashtra and UP, the sugarcane farmers who had taken loans, mostly had irrigated land and were assured of a fair price in the form of FRP (fair and remunerative price) and SAP (state advised price). They all received the benefit of farm loan waiver. The more distressed small and marginal farmers having un-irrigated lands and growing lower value crops (particularly ones not procured at MSP) may not have taken crop loans. So, they have not benefited from FLW schemes, the study said.

Nabard study says this index can integrate the available high-frequency data on key agricultural variables like deviation of monsoon rains, excessive rainfall, drought and dry spells, variations in temperature and soil moisture, among others. “This index can be used by the policymakers and the government to plan and design a timely and targeted method of supporting distressed farmers,” said Nabard Deputy MD Shaji KN.