Mutual funds: In last four years, exposure to debt papers of NBFCs up 2.5 times

In line with the rise in assets under management of mutual funds (MF) and growth of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) over the last few years, there has been a significant jump in MF exposure to commercial papers (CP) and certificate of deposits (CD) of NBFCs.

Between August 2014 and August 2018, the investment by mutual funds in CPs and CDs jumped over 2.5 times from an aggregate of Rs 98,738 crore in August 2014 to Rs 2,48,598 crore in August 2018.

Even in percentage terms, the over exposure of debt funds to CPs and CDs of NBFCs rose from 12.02 per cent (of total debt deployment) in August 2014 to 16.85 per cent in August 2018. While their exposure to NBFCs was much higher at Rs 2,65,671 crore (19.04 per cent) a month back in July 2018, fund houses started reducing their exposure after debt concerns of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) Group started coming out in public. The exposure to CPs of NBFCs in July 2018 was the highest in at least last six years, both in absolute and percentage terms. On August 8, 2018, credit rating agency ICRA cut the company’s long-term rating to AA+ from AAA and placed it under watch.

A closer look at the mutual funds exposure to debt papers of NBFCs shows that it has grown significantly in their commercial papers, which is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of a promissory note with maximum validity of up to one year. The investment in CPs rose from Rs 54,857 crore (7.17 per cent of total debt deployment) as of August 2014 to Rs 1,44,220 crore (9.78 per cent) in August 2018. In fact, this figure stood at Rs 1,57,811 crore (11.3 per cent) in July 2018, the month before the pressures on IL&FS became visible.

Similarly, their exposure to corporate debt papers of NBFCs such as non-convertible debentures and floating rate bonds rose from Rs 43,881 crore (5.73 per cent) in August 2014 to Rs 1,04,378 crore (7.08 per cent) in August 2018. That in July 2018 stood higher at Rs 1,07,860 crore (7.73 per cent).

On Thursday, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is learnt to have sought details from mutual funds on their exposure to all NBFCs and housing finance companies, amid concerns over liquidity in the market. Over the last week, shares of NBFCs and housing finance companies have taken a hit following IL&FS defaulting on its debt obligations which triggered fears of liquidity crunch.

Market experts say that panic in the fixed income market created by the IL&FS default has led to a liquidity freeze and that in turn is putting pressure in the equity markets too especially HFC and NBFC stocks. With the panic in the market, the CIO of a leading fund house said that if the liquidity situation is not stabilised soon, it may lead to a bigger issue in the near term and may hurt both the debt and equity markets.

In the meantime, the Reserve Bank of India Thursday allowed banks to dip further into statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) reserves in a bid to provide more liquidity in the financial markets hit by the IL&FS group defaults. The RBI said banks can ‘carve out’ up to 15 per cent of holdings under the SLR reserves to meet their liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements as compared with 13 per cent earlier. Banks’ SLR, which is the percentage of deposits that they have to mandatorily invest in government and state government securities, is currently at 19.5 per cent.

