Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
COVID19

MSME loans worth Rs 2,32,000 crore at risk of defaulting: Cibil

The NPA rate for MSMEs has increased continuously over last few years to reach 12.6 per cent as of December 2019, Cibil said in a report.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2020 3:30:01 am
“The number of MSMEs falling in the highest risk bracket of CMR-7 to CMR-10 has outstanding credit balances of Rs 232,000 crore, which is at a higher risk of going into NPA,” Cibil said. (File Photo)

TransUnion Cibil has said loans worth Rs 2,32,000 crore of micro, small and medium enterprises are at a higher risk of becoming non-performing assets (NPAs).

The NPA rate for MSMEs has increased continuously over last few years to reach 12.6 per cent as of December 2019, Cibil said in a report. “The number of MSMEs falling in the highest risk bracket of CMR-7 to CMR-10 has outstanding credit balances of Rs 232,000 crore, which is at a higher risk of going into NPA,” Cibil said.

Of these, the micro vertical (aggregate credit exposure of less than Rs 10 lakh) in the highest risk bracket of CMR-7 to CMR-10 comprises credit outstanding of Rs 13,600 crore. TransUnion CIBIL MD and CEO Rajesh Kumar said, “The pandemic poses new challenges to businesses, especially for micro enterprises … We are committed to working closely with banks and credit institutions to support them on adjusting their MSME lending policy decisions.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement