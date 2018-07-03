MSME credit growth driven by services: Reserve Bank of India

Bank credit outstanding to MSMEs grew a mere 0.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3.61 lakh crore, as on May 25, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Express Photo by Pradip Das) Bank credit outstanding to MSMEs grew a mere 0.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3.61 lakh crore, as on May 25, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

While credit to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) has been seeing double-digit growth, much of it may have benefited MSME players in the services sector rather than those in manufacturing. Bank credit outstanding to MSMEs grew a mere 0.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3.61 lakh crore, as on May 25, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This suggests there has been little improvement in manufacturing MSMEs’ access to credit from a year ago. On May 26, 2017, bank credit outstanding to manufacturing MSMEs stood at R3.6 lakh crore, 0.1 per cent higher than a year ago.

Credit to MSMEs as a whole grew 9 per cent y-o-y in May 2018, with the growth being driven almost entirely by enterprises in the services sector. Outstanding loans to services MSMEs grew 15 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5.9 lakh crore. Credit growth in this category showed a significant improvement from the previous year, when it had grown by 5 per cent y-o-y.

Last week, credit bureau TransUnion Cibil and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) had released a report which stated that for the period March 2017 to March 2018, entities with a credit exposure of under R25 crore saw a credit growth of 15.4 per cent.

Enterprises with a credit exposure of under Rs 10 lakh saw a credit growth of 35 per cent, while those with an exposure between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh clocked 21 per cent. Enterprises whose credit exposure ranges between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore saw credit grow by 17 per cent on a y-o-y basis, according to the report, which did not make a distinction between manufacturing and services enterprises. —FE

