MSME credit growth driven by services: Reserve Bank of India

While credit to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) has been seeing double-digit growth, much of it may have benefited MSME players in the services sector rather than those in manufacturing. Bank credit outstanding to MSMEs grew a mere 0.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3.61 lakh crore, as on May 25, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
This suggests there has been little improvement in manufacturing MSMEs’ access to credit from a year ago. On May 26, 2017, bank credit outstanding to manufacturing MSMEs stood at R3.6 lakh crore, 0.1 per cent higher than a year ago.
Credit to MSMEs as a whole grew 9 per cent y-o-y in May 2018, with the growth being driven almost entirely by enterprises in the services sector. Outstanding loans to services MSMEs grew 15 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5.9 lakh crore. Credit growth in this category showed a significant improvement from the previous year, when it had grown by 5 per cent y-o-y.
Last week, credit bureau TransUnion Cibil and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) had released a report which stated that for the period March 2017 to March 2018, entities with a credit exposure of under R25 crore saw a credit growth of 15.4 per cent.
Enterprises with a credit exposure of under Rs 10 lakh saw a credit growth of 35 per cent, while those with an exposure between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh clocked 21 per cent. Enterprises whose credit exposure ranges between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore saw credit grow by 17 per cent on a y-o-y basis, according to the report, which did not make a distinction between manufacturing and services enterprises. —FE
