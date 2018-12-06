Monetary policy review: Reserve Bank keeps rates same, cuts inflation forecast

THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept key policy rates unchanged as inflation eased “significantly”, and pushed for steps to boost loan offtake while signalling that there is no liquidity crunch in the non-banking financial sector, obviating the need for opening up the tap for the sector immediately.

In his first public interaction after the spat between the RBI and the government, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said that “even as inflation projections have been revised downwards significantly and some of the risks have been mitigated, especially of crude oil prices, several uncertainties still cloud the inflation outlook.”

The central bank, while unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy, cut its inflation projection to 2.7-3.2 per cent by March 2018 from its earlier view of 3.9-4.5 per cent. However, it also forecast inflation picking up again to 3.8-4.2 per cent in the first half of fiscal 2019-20, with risks tilted to the upside.

While keeping the Repo rate — the rate at which RBI lends funds — steady at 6.50 per cent, the central bank has decided to maintain the stance of calibrated tightening. The central bank also slashed the statutory liquidity ratio — mandatory investment in government bonds — by 150 basis points to 18 per cent of total deposits over the next six quarters starting from January 2019.

However, the RBI retained the GDP growth to 7.4 per cent for the year 2018-19 even as the government last week announced that the growth slowed down to 7.1 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018-19, after four consecutive quarters of acceleration. “The time is apposite to further strengthen domestic macro-economic fundamentals,” Patel said.

“Given the assessment that growth will likely remain healthy for the rest of the year, the MPC (monetary policy committee) retained its stance at calibrated tightening so as to buy time to pause, reflect and undertake future policy action with more robust inflation signals,” Patel said.

“If the upside risks we have flagged do not materialise or are muted in their impact as reflected in incoming data, there is a possibility of space opening up for commensurate policy actions by the MPC,” he said, while hinting that conditions are gradually changing and they await more robust inflation signals and data points to consider any change in the policy.

With the next RBI Central Board meeting nine days away on December 14, the central bank ruled out any liquidity support to the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The RBI has also decided that all new floating rate on personal, retail and small and micro enterprises loans extended by banks from April 1, 2019 will be benchmarked to the RBI’s policy repo rate or 91/182 days Treasury Bill yield.

On Wednesday, when asked about the contentious issues between the RBI and the government, Patel told reporters at a press conference, “I already said that I would avoid those questions because we’re here discussing the monetary policy committee resolution”. The next Central Board meeting on December 14 is expected to take up issues like corporate governance and formation of the committee to pay out surplus dividend to the government.

Asked about improving liquidity through a cut in cash reserve ratio, Patel said the CRR policy is not in the ambit of the MPC. The RBI highlighted the reliance on other measures to infuse liquidity into the system. Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases to the tune of Rs 36,000 core in October and Rs 50,000 crore in November were highlighted as some of the measures taken in the recent past to avoid liquidity crunch in the domestic markets.

On the RBI’s decision to reduce SLR, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said this will have some implications for the government securities. However, the momentum created by the reduction in oil prices and reversal of foreign flows has resulted in further moderation of yields post policy announcement, he said.

Garg also said that the assessment of the MPC for growth and inflation outlook is consistent with the government’s assessment of inflation and growth. While welcoming the assessment of the MPC, he said the policy stance probably required calibration.

Explained: Bank firm on growth estimates and liquidity

While inflation has eased significantly, the central bank is waiting for more data points before it changes its policy stance. What’s encouraging is that RBI has retained the growth rate at 7.4 per cent, even though the government last week announced a slowdown in GDP in Q2. Even after the conflict with the government, the RBI maintains that there is no liquidity crunch, effectively ruling out any easing for NBFCs — even though it has addressed funding issues for micro and small companies.