Mistry defends HDFC’s governance standards after part-time chair Atanu Chakraborty’s exit

After Chakraborty’s exit, the bank acted swiftly to announce the appointment of an interim Part-time Chairman on March 18 with the approval of the Reserve Bank of India, he said.

Written by: George Mathew
2 min readMumbaiJul 12, 2026 04:48 AM IST
HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank part-time Chairman Keki Mistry, Keki Mistry, Atanu Chakraborty, Atanu Chakraborty hdfc exit, HDFC Bank governance standards, Indian express business, business news, current affairsAtanu Chakraborty’s resignation had triggered speculation around the bank’s governance standards. Photo: (Express Archive)
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HDFC Bank’s part-time Chairman Keki Mistry has mounted a full-scale defence of its corporate governance after the dramatic exit of former Chairman Atanu Chakraborty triggered speculation on the bank’s governance standards.

Mistry assured shareholders that the bank remains committed to the “highest standards of transparency, accountability and oversight”, saying any matter warranting review or attention “will continue to receive careful consideration through established processes” and in the long-term interests of shareholders and other stakeholders.

“In my capacity as the interim Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank, I, together with the board of the bank, would like to assure you that the bank remains strongly rooted in strong corporate governance principles and values,” Mistry said in the bank’s annual Report. He said resignation of  Chakraborty as the Part-time Chairman of the bank on March 18, 2026 “led to speculation on the bank’s governance standards”.

After Chakraborty’s exit, the bank acted swiftly to announce the appointment of an interim Part-time Chairman on March 18 with the approval of the Reserve Bank of India, he said.

On June 26, HDFC Bank said external law firms, which conducted a “thorough and objective review” of its former Chairman Chakraborty’s statement about “certain practices and happenings” in the bank, reported that Chakraborty’s statement and its implications were “not substantiated”.

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George Mathew
George Mathew

George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financial journalism with nearly three decades of experience, he is one of the country’s most authoritative voices on banking, regulation, and the corporate sector. Expertise & Focus Areas Mathew’s reporting covers the nerve center of India’s economy. His specialized beats include: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI): He has tracked the central bank's policy evolution through the tenures of multiple Governors, offering deep insights into monetary policy, repo rates, and banking regulation. Banking & Insurance: Extensive coverage of public and private sector banks, non-performing assets (NPAs), and key legislative reforms like the Insurance Amendment Bills. Corporate Affairs: Mathew frequently breaks major stories related to India's largest conglomerates, with a specific focus on the Tata Group, documenting boardroom shifts and strategic decisions. Financial Markets: Reporting on the complexities of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), IPOs, and currency fluctuations. Authoritativeness & Insight With a career dating back to the late 1990s, Mathew possesses a rare institutional memory of India’s financial liberalization and market crises. His work is not limited to daily news; he frequently contributes to the "Explained" section, where he decodes complex financial legislations and market trends for a broader audience. His rigorous reporting has also been featured in scholarly platforms like the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW). Find all stories by George Mathew here ... Read More

 

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