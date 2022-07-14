scorecardresearch
‘MFI sticky loan dues past 90 days at 11.1% of portfolio’

While the delinquency level of loans which remained unpaid after 180 days was 8.4 per cent, sticky loans above 90 days (between 90-180 days) were at 2.7 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 14, 2022 1:47:13 am
Portfolio at risk above 180 days (dues past due or DPD) declined from 9.3 per cent in December 2021 to 8.4 per cent in March 2022.

Sticky microfinance loans, which remained unpaid even after 90 days of their due dates, stood at 11.1 cent of the total loan portfolio of Rs 286,453 as of March 2022, according to data released by CRIF High Mark.

While the delinquency level of loans which remained unpaid after 180 days was 8.4 per cent, sticky loans above 90 days (between 90-180 days) were at 2.7 per cent. The total unpaid loans above 90 days work out to Rs 31,796 crore.

Banks continue to dominate the market with portfolio share of 37.7 per cent, NBFC MFIs 33.3 per cent and SFBs 17.1 per cent as of March 2022. Top 10 states constitute 83.4 per cent of the gross loan portfolio, Bihar recording highest Q-o-Q growth of 16.6 per cent as of March 2022.

