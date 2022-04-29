Bank holidays in May 2022: Here is the list of holidays

Bank holidays in May 2022: Banks are likely to be shut for four days during the month of May 2022, as per the details available in Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) website. While there are some bank holidays that will be observed across the country, there are a few which are going to be state/region-specific.

The RBI has given the dates on which banks will be shut in May 2022. The central bank categorises banking holidays in the following manner:

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

List of bank holidays in May 2022

May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra). Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed.

May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya. Banks in most places will be shut except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore. Banks in Kolkata will be shut.

May 16: Buddha Purnima. Banks in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will be closed.

Apart from these abovementioned holidays, banks will also be shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. However, it must be noted that despite these bank holidays account holders can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.