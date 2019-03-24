Markets expect RBI to continue bond buying to support heavy borrowing

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s move to inject $5 billion worth of rupee liquidity through a swap with dollars, debt markets participants expect the RBI to continue its bond buying plan next year as that is essential to support the market in the wake of sharp jump in aggregate market borrowings. Centre, states and state-owned companies are estimated to raise a record total of Rs 16.77 lakh crore through market borrowings next year, as per data from India Ratings & Research.

Advertising

The borrowing number has risen sharply in the last 3-4 years. The central bank last week announced injection of $5 billion rupee liquidity for three years through long-term foreign exchange Buy/Sell swap.

While the swap is aimed at boosting liquidity for better interest rate transmission and smooth debt raising by the government, it cannot be effective if it is accompanied by reduction in open market operations (OMOs) to a similar extent, industry players said. The RBI typically uses OMOs to either inject or drain liquidity from the system – by buying or selling government bonds from market players. The Centre, on its part, has stepped up borrowings from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) to take pressure off the bond market. But this may not be helping much since states have stepped up market borrowings after they lost access to the NSSF window.

From 1 April 2016 onwards, the Central government excluded states and union territories – except Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh – raising funds from NSSF. This was done in line with the recommendation of 14th Finance Commission. But this prompted states to raise higher funds from bond market. Between FY16 and FY19, the combined market borrowings has risen by about 50 per cent from Rs 10.30 lakh crore to Rs 15.27 lakh crore. Apart from the Centre and states, most PSUs borrowing through Extra Budgetary Resources also flock the debt market.

Advertising

“One of the biggest issues facing the debt capital markets today is that the size of the borrowings of Centre, states and PSUs put together has increased significantly in the last three years. Now one way of helping market absorb that borrowing, although not explicit but implicit, is the RBI OMOs (Open Market Operations). OMO does two things: one, it gives liquidity, and two, it gives liquidity through the route of buying bonds. So OMOs also create bond demand,” said Amit Tripathi, Chief Investment Officer-Fixed Income at Reliance Mutual Fund.

With the rupee-dollar swap, the requirements for OMOs may come down to some extent. While the swap will have good implications overall, it may have negative implications for long tenure government bonds in case the RBI cuts OMOs, he said. The exact implications of the swap, which has been dubbed as the boldest move of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, will be known early next year when the central bank unveils its bond buying programme.

Through an auction on March 26, the RBI will buy up to $5 billion from the market and simultaneously sell it back to the same counterparties effective March 2022.

Whatever amount of dollars get mopped up via these operations will reflect in the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves for the tenor of the swap while also reflecting in RBI’s forward liabilities. Meanwhile, the system gets rupee equivalent liquidity for the same amount and for the same duration.