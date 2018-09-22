Lower value realisation due to liquidation of corporate debtors

greece, greece bankruptcy, bankrupt Greece, greece bailout, greek bankruptcy, greek bialout, international creditors, world news, indian express news greece, greece bankruptcy, bankrupt Greece, greece bailout, greek bankruptcy, greek bialout, international creditors, world news, indian express news

About one in every four cases admitted under the Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) since the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 have been closed till June 2018. While that is a positive, what is worrying for policymakers is the fact that a majority of the cases that have been closed involves liquidation of the corporate debtor, resulting in lower value realisation for stakeholders alongside payment uncertainties.

Significantly, given the average duration of resolution of about 280 days (for all resolved cases till the first quarter of FY19) from date of admission points to a higher chance of cases facing liquidation under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route going forward. Also, haircut on all resolved cases was around 45 per cent for financial creditors on the admitted claims.

Of the 977 companies admitted under the Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) since the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016, a total of 261 were recorded as having been closed by end-June 2018. Notably, 52 per cent of all closed cases were via liquidation of the corporate entity while only 34 (or about 13 per cent) cases were resolved with haircuts averaging around 45 per cent on admitted claims, according to Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) data. According to a note by Kotak Institutional Equities, the number of liquidated cases and the pace of resolution is an area of concern.

During the April-June quarter 241 corporate defaulters were freshly admitted under the CIRP and around 716 corporate defaulters were still undergoing the process. About 91 of the IBC cases filed against corporate debtors were closed upon ‘appeal and review’ and only 34 cases have seen successful resolutions as of the end of June under the CIRP, according to data from the IBBI.

During the January to March quarter, only 22 cases had yielded a resolution under the CIRP and between April and June resolutions for another 12 cases were wrapped up. These include companies such as Kalpataru Alloys, Electrosteel Steels, Bhushan Steel and Orissa Manganese and Minerals amongst others. The number of cases admitted under the insolvency process has seen a steady rise over the last few quarters. Out of the total admitted cases (971) till the first quarter of FY19, 25 per cent (or 241) cases were admitted in the first quarter of FY19 and out of the total admitted cases, 46 per cent cases were initiated by operational creditors and 39 per cent by financial creditors cases with those admitted by the latter seeing a sharp rise in 1QFY19 to 125 entities, according to the Kotak data analysis.

Out of the 76 cases that were closed till 1QFY19, only 11 cases were resolved while 47 cases faced liquidation. The average duration of resolution of about 280 days (for all resolved cases till 1QFY19) from date of admission hinting at greater chances of cases facing liquidation under the NCLT route, according to the Kotak report.

According to an August Credit Suisse report, another 70 large companies may be taken to the IBC as a result of the Reserve Bank of India’s February circular on resolution. It had also indicated that increasing referrals to the National Company Law Tribunals is also slowing down the process of admission of cases and their resolution.

