No locker theft in public sector banks in FY26, 40 cases in last five years

For the first time in five years, public sector banks (PSBs) reported no case of locker thefts in 2025-26, government data showed. This stands as a breakthrough as the 12 PSBs of India had reported 40 cases of locker thefts from financial year 2021-22 to 2024-25, with 75% of the cases reported in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

In a written reply to a question by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said “40 cases of locker theft have been established during FY21-22 to FY25-26”. As per the information received from the PSBs, a total of 1,11,11,077 bank lockers were operational as on March 31 this year, the minister said.

The bank-wise breakup of the data showed that the maximum number of locker theft cases were reported by Bank of India and Central Bank of India — 14 each. State Bank of India followed on the next spot with 10 cases of locker theft reported over the last five years.

The immediate two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021-22 and 2022-23, saw the maximum cases of locker thefts — 16 cases and 17 cases, respectively. These reduced to three cases in the financial year 2023-24 and four in 2024-25, and zero in 2025-26, the data showed.

The highest number of established locker theft cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh — 18 cases — during the last five years, followed by Jharkhand with 12 cases. Maharashtra was on the third spot with five cases, followed by one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Haryana.

RBI guidelines, banks must secure locker premises

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued revised instructions in 2021 to banks on deposit lockers and safe custody of articles. The guidelines asked for the adoption of a model locker agreement, enhanced safety and security standards for lockers, adequate guarding of locker areas at all times, SMS/email alerts for locker operations, standardised procedures for breaking open lockers under specified circumstances, and a defined liability and compensation framework. Banks were also required to disclose their policies and procedures on their websites.

Compliance to RBI guidelines issued to banks is examined by RBI on sample basis during the supervisory assessment of the banks, and any non-compliances observed are taken up with the banks for rectification apart from initiating supervisory or enforcement action against the bank, as deemed fit, the minister said.

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Further, banks are required to ensure that locker premises are adequately secured against criminal break-ins as well as natural and man-made hazards, in accordance with prescribed standards, he said.

As per the extant guidelines, banks are liable for loss of locker contents arising from incidents such as fire, theft, burglary, dacoity, robbery, building collapse or employee fraud, where such loss is attributable to the bank’s negligence or deficiency. In such cases, the liability of banks is capped at an amount equivalent to 100 times the prevailing annual locker rent.