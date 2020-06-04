Loan moratorium: RBI tells SC ‘not prudent to go for a forced waiver of interest’

It said that interest on advances forms an important source of income for banks and after meeting the cost of funds, banks also need to sustain reasonable interest margins for viable operations. (File Photo) It said that interest on advances forms an important source of income for banks and after meeting the cost of funds, banks also need to sustain reasonable interest margins for viable operations. (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it “does not does not consider it prudent or appropriate to go for a forced waiver of interest” on the deferred loans repayments allowed for the COVID-19 season “risking the financial viability of the banks it is mandated to regulate, and putting the interests of the depositors in jeopardy”.

In an affidavit filed Wednesday in the Supreme Court in response to a plea for waiving the interest on the loans for which the RBI had announced a moratorium on repayment, the central bank said “the requirement that the interest should accrue during the … period is to ensure that the losses do not propagate to the financial sector in such a way that solvency of the system falls into question when the sector is required to be in a strong and resilient state to aid the eventual recovery from the fallout of the pandemic”.

It said that interest on advances forms an important source of income for banks and after meeting the cost of funds, banks also need to sustain reasonable interest margins for viable operations.

