Loan growth pushes HDFC Q3 net up 11%

Mortgage firm HDFC on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent growth in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2021 at Rs 3,260.6 crore, as against Rs 2,925.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s total revenue from operations increased to Rs 11,783.6 crore as of December 2021, compared with Rs 11,707 crore a year ago. The net interest income stood at Rs 4,284 crore in Q3FY22, against Rs 4,005 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin was at 3.6 per cent.

The demand for home loans and pipeline of loan applications continues to remain strong, HDFC vice chairman and chief executive Keki Mistry said.

“Growth in home loans was seen in both the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augur well for the housing sector,” he added.

As on December 31, 2021, the gross individual non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.44 per cent of the individual portfolio, while the gross non-performing non-individual loans stood at 5.04 per cent of the non-individual portfolio.

Gross NPAs as of December 2021 stood at Rs 12,419 crore. This is equivalent to 2.32 per cent of the portfolio, HDFC said.

Of the total reported gross NPAs, Rs 2,746 crore comprises loans which are less than 90 days past due as of December 2021. NPAs net of loans that are less than 90 days past due as on end-December was at 1.14 per cent for individuals, 3.87 per cent for non-individuals and 1.81 per cent for total portfolio.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,18,917 crore in Q3 as against Rs 5,52,167 crore in the previous year. Individual loans comprise 79 per cent of the AUM, HDFC said.