LIC, IDBI Bank boards to decide on stake buy

As per reports, the finance ministry has approached insurance regulator Irdai, seeking permission for LIC to raise its stake in IDBI Bank. As per reports, the finance ministry has approached insurance regulator Irdai, seeking permission for LIC to raise its stake in IDBI Bank.

The boards of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and IDBI Bank will take a call if the insurer should take a controlling stake in the bank, a senior government official has said.

“Both IDBI Bank and LIC are independent organisations. We have left all the decisions to bank boards and we are not going to micromanage them,” the official said on the sidelines of the two-day annual summit of the AIIB. He did not want to be named.

When asked that both the entities are government-owned, the official said there can be business relationship between two government entities. While government holds about 80.96 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, LIC holds 10.8 per cent as on March 31, 2018. As per reports, the finance ministry has approached insurance regulator Irdai, seeking permission for LIC to raise its stake in IDBI Bank.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App