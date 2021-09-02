‘Lending mkt size doubled last fiscal over FY17’

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
September 2, 2021
The total size of the lending market in India rose to Rs 156.9 lakh crore as of March 2021, a 100 per cent growth from FY17, credit bureau CRIF High Mark said in a report. Over the last five years, retail, micro-lending and commercial lending portfolios have seen an increase by 91 per cent, 157 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.
It said retail and commercial lending contributed 49 per cent each to India’s total lending and microfinance contributes to 2 per cent of the total lending pie.
