‘Lending mkt size doubled last fiscal over FY17’

It said retail and commercial lending contributed 49 per cent each to India’s total lending and microfinance contributes to 2 per cent of the total lending pie. (File Photo)

The total size of the lending market in India rose to Rs 156.9 lakh crore as of March 2021, a 100 per cent growth from FY17, credit bureau CRIF High Mark said in a report. Over the last five years, retail, micro-lending and commercial lending portfolios have seen an increase by 91 per cent, 157 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.