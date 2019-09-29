Lakshmi Vilas Bank under PCA framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) for Chennai-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), in the wake of high non-performing assets (NPAs) and low capital adequacy ratio. With the bank, which has a deposit base of Rs 28,980 crore, coming under PCA, the RBI is unlikely to approve the proposal for merger of the bank with Indiabulls Housing Finance in the near future.

PCA is a framework under which banks with weak financial metrics are put under watch for corrective steps by the RBI.

“The RBI, vide their letter dated September 27, 2019 has initiated PCA for Lakshmi Vilas Bank on account of high net NPAs, insufficient CRAR (capital to risk assets ratio) and CET 1, negative RoA (return on assets) for two consecutive years and high leverage,” the bank said. This is based on the on-site inspection under the risk based supervision carried out for the year ended March 31, 2019, it said. The bank’s managing director, Parthasarathi Mukherjee, had resigned in August citing personal reasons.

According to the bank’s Annual Report for 2018-19, many accounts have slipped into NPAs from different segments including corporate, MSME and retail. The total slippage during FY18-19 was to the tune of Rs 1,412 crore. Gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,358.99 crore as of March 2019 while the net NPA was Rs 1,506.30 crore, against which a provision of Rs 1,785.27 crore has been made.

In percentage terms, the gross NPAs were 15.30 per cent of the advances. The bank made a loss of Rs 894 crore in fiscal 2018-19 and Rs 237 crore in the June quarter of 2019-20.

Despite the good performance under recovery (Rs 747 crore), the huge slippage of accounts to NPAs overshadowed the recovery performance. Majority of the NPAs are in the corporate segment and some of the accounts from the corporate segment are under reference to the NCLT. “Hence, recovery was difficult due to moratorium in the accounts,” it said.

When a bank comes under PCA, it will have to launch a special drive to reduce the stock of NPAs and contain generation of fresh NPAs. It will also not be allowed to enter into new lines of business. The RBI will also impose restrictions on the bank on borrowings from the interbank market. The RBI had put around 12 banks under the PCA framework in 2017-18 due to high NPA levels.

“The RBI has also advised the bank on the restrictions put in place and the actions to be taken by the bank, which the bank has taken note of for necessary compliance, with progress to be reported on a monthly basis to the RBI,” the bank said.

“PCA is aimed at improving the performance of the bank and will not have any adverse impact on the normal day-to-day operations of the bank including acceptance or repayment of deposits in the normal course,” the bank said.

In April, Lakshmi Vilas Bank had announced its merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance in a share-swap deal, with an intent to create an entity with larger capital base and wider geographical reach. The Competition Commission of India had already approved the merger. However, the RBI has not yet given the green signal for the merger.

The bank’s gross advances as on June 30, 2019 were to the tune of Rs 20,556 crore with net interest income at Rs 123 crore. Total deposits were pegged at Rs 28,980 crore.

As of June 2019, the bank’s operations are spread over a network of 569 branches (includes 7 banking branches, one satellite branch) and 5 extension counters with pan India presence, supervised by 7 Regional Offices.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank was founded in 1926 by a group of seven businessmen in Karur under the leadership of VSN Ramalinga Chettiar. While BK Manjunath is the non-executive Chairman of the bank, the RBI has two nominees on the board – Suvendu Pati and Rajnish Kumar.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police has registered a first information report (FIR) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank, its directors and other unknown persons on a complaint made by Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) regarding “adjustment” of Rs 794 crore deposit loan.

“During the financial year 2017-18, the bank had adjusted deposit loans aggregating to Rs 794 crore, extended to RHC Holding Pvt Ltd and Ranchem Pvt Limited, group companies of Religare Finvest against RFL’s deposits,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.