Kotak Mahindra Bank staffer arrested over ‘cheating’ allegations

The Lonavala City Police on Saturday arrested a bank employee for allegedly being involved in a case of cheating and forgery while giving a loan to a Lonavala-based hotelier.

The accused has been identified as Alankar Khare, a loan officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The arrest came a day after an FIR was registered against seven officials of of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd including Uday Kotak, Valy Fernandes, Samprat Kamat, Amber Darbari, Pramod Krupal, Alankar Khare and Abhijeet Magar.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has, however, refuted all the allegations, terming them to be false. “A borrower at our Lonavala Branch has filed an FIR naming Kotak Mahindra Bank officials at the Lonavala Police Station wherein he has made false allegations in the context of his borrowing transactions. The bank acted in accordance with the prevailing law and processes at all times. We are co-operating with the local authorities,” said Rohit Rao, spokesperson, Kotak Mahindra Group.

According to the the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by hotelier Ashok Purohit, who alleged that the accused cheated him by using documents with forged signature. “We have arrested one of the staffers and are probing if there was any forgery, as alleged…,” said Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh. Meanwhile another official said Uday Kotak’s name has been added in the FIR even as so far no direct involvement of Kotak has come into the probe.

The transactions allegedly took place between 2014 and 2020.